US Vice President Opens Up About His “Obsession”
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has disclosed that he has been “obsessed” with UFOs and intends to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the phenomenon soon.
Vance shared this revelation during an appearance on the Ruthless Podcast, which was broadcast on Friday, where he expressed his keen interest in these enigmatic aerial phenomena.
“Like, I’m obsessed with the whole UFO thing. ‘What’s actually going on?’ ‘What were those videos all about?’ ‘What’s actually happening?’” he remarked.
“I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we’re only six months in; we’ve been very busy.”
Vance promised to dedicate part of the Congressional recess in August to “dive to the bottom of the whole UFO thing from last year” and further investigate the matter.
Though he did not provide specific details, it seems he was referencing the confirmed drone sightings in New Jersey toward the end of the previous year. Some of these unidentified flying objects were reportedly as large as a sedan.
These sightings were mostly concentrated near the Picatinny Arsenal research center and other military facilities in the state.
The thousands of mysterious drone reports during November and December triggered investigations by the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the FBI.
