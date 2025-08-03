403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel deports all arrested activists from Gaza assistance vessel
(MENAFN) Israel has deported the last two foreign activists detained from the Handala, a Freedom Flotilla Coalition vessel that tried to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, ending five days of detention under harsh conditions, according to legal group Adalah.
Christian Smalls from the US and Hatem Aouini from Tunisia were expelled through Jordan after being held in Givon Prison, where they protested their detention with a hunger strike. The Tunisian Embassy received Aouini at the border.
With their release, all activists from the Handala ship have been deported and none remain in Israeli custody, Adalah confirmed.
Previously, seven activists were held, with five transferred to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv for deportation. The other 14 activists had already been deported earlier.
Adalah criticized Israeli authorities for detaining the activists without legal grounds and subjecting them to poor treatment.
The Handala, carrying essential supplies like baby formula, food, and medicine, was intercepted by Israeli forces near Gaza’s coast on July 26. The ship had 21 unarmed passengers, including lawmakers, medics, and volunteers, attempting to break the months-long blockade imposed by Israel.
Israel has repeatedly intercepted aid ships bound for Gaza in recent months, including the seizure of the Madleen vessel in June, which detained 12 activists including Greta Thunberg and a French MEP. Another ship, MV Conscience, was targeted by drones near Malta a month earlier.
The Israeli blockade on Gaza has lasted 18 years, with all crossings closed since March 2, blocking aid convoys despite international demands to reopen them.
Gaza’s Health Ministry reports at least 154 deaths from starvation since October 2023, including 89 children.
Despite global calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued a harsh military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, causing over 60,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children.
Last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes in Gaza, and Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.
Christian Smalls from the US and Hatem Aouini from Tunisia were expelled through Jordan after being held in Givon Prison, where they protested their detention with a hunger strike. The Tunisian Embassy received Aouini at the border.
With their release, all activists from the Handala ship have been deported and none remain in Israeli custody, Adalah confirmed.
Previously, seven activists were held, with five transferred to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv for deportation. The other 14 activists had already been deported earlier.
Adalah criticized Israeli authorities for detaining the activists without legal grounds and subjecting them to poor treatment.
The Handala, carrying essential supplies like baby formula, food, and medicine, was intercepted by Israeli forces near Gaza’s coast on July 26. The ship had 21 unarmed passengers, including lawmakers, medics, and volunteers, attempting to break the months-long blockade imposed by Israel.
Israel has repeatedly intercepted aid ships bound for Gaza in recent months, including the seizure of the Madleen vessel in June, which detained 12 activists including Greta Thunberg and a French MEP. Another ship, MV Conscience, was targeted by drones near Malta a month earlier.
The Israeli blockade on Gaza has lasted 18 years, with all crossings closed since March 2, blocking aid convoys despite international demands to reopen them.
Gaza’s Health Ministry reports at least 154 deaths from starvation since October 2023, including 89 children.
Despite global calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued a harsh military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, causing over 60,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children.
Last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes in Gaza, and Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment