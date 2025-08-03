Russian Forces Intensify Assaults Near Kherson's Island Zone Military Spox
“Over the past few weeks, the enemy has ramped up assault activity across the entire island zone-from Kozulyskyi and Zabych islands in the south to the Antonivskyi bridge,” Voloshyn said.
He said that the situation remains tense and complex.
“This is a particularly difficult area. We record around seven to eight combat engagements there daily. Yesterday saw slightly fewer, but the enemy has regrouped and continues trying to secure footholds on the islands. So far, they've failed,” Voloshyn said.Read also: Ukrainian forces push to reclaim lost positions in Kamianske – Voloshyn
He added that Russian forces recently escalated their tactics by using guided aerial bombs directly on Kherson.
“Yesterday, the enemy hit the bridge that leads to a district called Korabel. We're currently assessing the damage to determine how much load the bridge can still bear. It's under examination following the Russian strike,” he noted.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched an airstrike on Kherson, resulting in hits near a key bridge.
Following the attack, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, announced that traffic across the bridge was restricted due to repeated strikes and ongoing UAV activity in the area.
The shelling injured three civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment