Russian Forces Intensify Assaults Near Kherson's Island Zone Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, made this statement during a televised broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past few weeks, the enemy has ramped up assault activity across the entire island zone-from Kozulyskyi and Zabych islands in the south to the Antonivskyi bridge,” Voloshyn said.

He said that the situation remains tense and complex.

“This is a particularly difficult area. We record around seven to eight combat engagements there daily. Yesterday saw slightly fewer, but the enemy has regrouped and continues trying to secure footholds on the islands. So far, they've failed,” Voloshyn said.

Ukrainian forces push to reclaim lost positions in Kamianske –

He added that Russian forces recently escalated their tactics by using guided aerial bombs directly on Kherson.

“Yesterday, the enemy hit the bridge that leads to a district called Korabel. We're currently assessing the damage to determine how much load the bridge can still bear. It's under examination following the Russian strike,” he noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched an airstrike on Kherson, resulting in hits near a key bridge.

Following the attack, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, announced that traffic across the bridge was restricted due to repeated strikes and ongoing UAV activity in the area.

The shelling injured three civilians.