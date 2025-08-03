403
Qatar to deliver electricity to Syria for twelve months
(MENAFN) Qatar has unveiled the second stage of its ongoing effort to assist Syria’s energy sector, confirming that it will begin delivering additional electricity to the country starting Saturday, as announced by a development fund affiliated with Qatar.
This new phase is set to deliver 800 megawatts of electricity over a 12-month period. According to the statement, the power will be transmitted via routes passing through Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
The initiative is expected to significantly increase the daily electricity supply available to Syrians, potentially boosting access to around five hours a day. Reports indicate that this will improve power availability by approximately 40% and benefit over five million users across the country.
Power will be routed to Syria’s Aleppo station, where it will then be distributed to other areas and communities.
The first stage of the initiative, which previously delivered 400 megawatts, had already led to a major improvement in key areas—raising electricity access from 16 to 24 hours daily in some regions.
With the launch of this second phase, the total financial contribution by Qatar toward Syria’s electricity infrastructure has now surpassed 760 million U.S. dollars.
