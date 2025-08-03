403
Turkey, Italy, Libya discuss shared regional issues
(MENAFN) Türkiye, Italy, and Libya gathered in Istanbul on Friday for a high-level trilateral meeting aimed at confronting shared regional issues and enhancing collaboration in areas such as irregular migration and Mediterranean security, as noted by official sources.
The discussions took place behind closed doors at the Dolmabahce Presidential Working Office and involved Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah.
During the summit, Erdogan underscored the value of coordinated efforts among the three nations to confront challenges in the Mediterranean. He emphasized that addressing the drivers of irregular migration requires strategies that are both sustainable and long-term.
He also turned attention to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, stressing the pressing need for a ceasefire and the immediate provision of aid to those affected.
According to statements, the leaders agreed to meet again once relevant cooperation committees have evaluated the decisions reached during the summit.
