Israel FM And NSA Doval Discuss Ways To Confront Mutual Threat Of Terror

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar called on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Tuesday as both held discussions on ways to jointly confront common challenges, particularly the mutual threat of terror.

Following their meeting, Sa'ar in a post on X wrote, "Honoured to meet the National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval, in New Delhi. We discussed ways to cooperate and confront our common challenges, especially the mutual threat of terror. We're building a long-term strategic partnership between Israel and India!"

Earlier in the day, Sa'ar met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, with talks focused on strengthening Strategic Partnership across various sectors and also developments in the region, including the Gaza Peace Plan.

Gideon Sa'ar stated that he and EAM Jaishankar discussed bilateral ties and mutual threat of terror. He thanked EAM Jaishankar for the warm hospitality in New Delhi.

"I thank my friend External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar for the gracious hospitality in New Delhi. We had a fruitful discussion on bilateral relations and the mutual threat of terror. I stressed that dismantling the Hamas terror state is at the heart of the Trump Plan and we won't compromise on it," Sa'ar posted on X.

"Israel is a regional powerhouse and a thriving democracy. India is a global superpower, the world's largest democracy and fastest growing economy. Our goal is to build a long-term strategic partnership between our nations. We will get it done," he added.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "An excellent meeting with FM Gideon Sa'ar of Israel today in New Delhi. Productive discussions on strengthening our Strategic Partnership across various domains. Reaffirmed our zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Appreciate FM Sa'ar sharing the Israeli perspective on developments in the region, the Gaza Peace Plan and efforts to build a durable and lasting solution. Also exchanged views on our cooperation in multilateral fora. And witnessed the exchange of MoU on Training between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

In his opening remarks during the meeting with EAM Jaishankar, Sa'ar called radical terror a mutual threat for both Israel and India and condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

"Radical terror is a mutual threat to Israel and India. We strongly condemn the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. In the Middle East, Israel faces a unique phenomenon, which I call terror states. The radical terror states of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen have established themselves over the past decades. Uprooting them is necessary for the security and stability of our region. The eradication of the Hamas terror state is at the heart of President Trump's plan. Hamas must be disarmed. Gaza must be demilitarised. We will not compromise on it," he said.