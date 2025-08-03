Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump cautions Medvedev to 'watch his words'

Trump cautions Medvedev to 'watch his words'


2025-08-03 07:35:19
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday, telling the former Russian president to “watch his words” following Medvedev’s recent comments suggesting the possibility of war.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump referred to Medvedev as a “failed former President of Russia” who is “entering very dangerous territory.” The warning came in response to Medvedev’s earlier statement accusing Trump of heightening tensions with Moscow over Ukraine, potentially triggering not just a regional conflict, but a direct confrontation between Russia and the United States.

“Fifty days or ten... He should remember: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Every new ultimatum is a step toward war with his own country,” Medvedev wrote on X, referring to Trump’s deadline for Russia to end its involvement in Ukraine or face severe sanctions and tariffs.

Trump also dismissed the idea of U.S. cooperation with Russia or India, criticizing India for high tariffs and its close ties with Russia. “They can take their dead economies down together,” he said, adding that starting August 1, India will face a 25% tariff along with other penalties due to what he called unfair trade practices.

Medvedev, in turn, responded to Trump’s reaction by claiming it validated his original statement. “If my comments provoke such a nervous response, it means Russia is correct and will stay the course,” he said.

Meanwhile, in India, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi agreed with Trump’s criticism, calling the Indian economy “dead” and saying Trump had simply stated a fact that “everyone except Modi and the finance minister” already knows.

