Army Chief Meets Greek Ambassador To Discuss Military Cooperation
Amman, August 3 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Hunaiti, received the Ambassador of Greece to Jordan, Irene Riga, on Sunday at the General Command headquarters.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, particularly in the field of military cooperation between the two friendly countries. Talks also covered ways to further strengthen bilateral ties and expand defense coordination, in addition to reviewing recent developments in the regional security landscape.
Riga expressed her appreciation for Jordan's efforts under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in promoting security and stability across the region. She also praised the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army for its distinguished role in humanitarian missions and peacekeeping operations, as well as its advanced capabilities in training and military professionalism.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers from the Jordan Armed Forces.
