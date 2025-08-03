NABU Chief Outlines 'Plan B' To Safeguard Bureau's Independence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with BBC Ukraine , when asked about“Plan B” in the event of renewed efforts to undermine the powers of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Ukrinform reports.

“Plan B is to boost our effectiveness and increase the number of high-profile disclosures. That way, society will place greater trust in us-and that trust will serve as a safeguard against any attempt to dismantle our independence. I hope we earn the public's confidence and fulfill its demand for justice. There's a lot of work ahead. These recent events have taught me a great deal. We have individuals to expose and corruption to uncover,” Kryvonos said.

MP, officials caught taking bribes –reveals details

Kryvonos also did not rule out the possibility of renewed pressure on anti-corruption agencies.

“I am absolutely convinced that such attempts will continue. There will always be pressure, because NABU-alongside SAPO-is tasked with investigating grand corruption. That pressure may come from both government and oligarchic groups. We're prepared for it. The smear campaigns and paid-for materials haven't stopped-they're still being published on anonymous Telegram channels,” Kryvonos said.

He also emphasized that NABU is fully prepared to cooperate with the Verkhovna Rada's temporary specialized commission.

“The TSC in the Verkhovna Rada is investigating alleged corruption within law enforcement, and it pays particular attention to NABU. They actively send us inquiries, and we're ready to provide any information, attend meetings, and explain everything. But I want to stress: NABU is effective. Ukrainian society should know this,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that reduced the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the same day.

The version of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on July 22 posed potential risks to the effective operation of the country's anti-corruption infrastructure, particularly threatening the institutional independence of NABU and SAPO.

In response, rallies were held in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine.

On July 24, President Zelensky approved the text of a new bill aimed at restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill both as a basis and in its entirety. President Zelensky signed it the same day, and the law immediately came into force.