Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, KNG Chief, First Deputy PM


2025-08-03 07:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Al-Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir received First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Saud Al-Yousef Al-Sabah. (end)
