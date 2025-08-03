Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bengaluru: PG Owner Arrested For Assaulting Student In Soladevanahalli


2025-08-03 07:00:43
Nelamangala: A shocking incident has come to light in Soladevanahalli near Nelamangala, Bengaluru. A PG owner named Ashraf has been accused of assaulting a student from a reputed college. Police conducted a spot investigation and arrested the accused, who is likely to be remanded in judicial custody.

Student Had Moved In Just 10 Days Ago 

According to police sources, the student had joined the PG in Soladevanahalli only 10 days ago. The accused, Ashraf, allegedly took the student to a deserted area in a car late last night and committed the crime. Traumatised by the incident, the student filed a complaint with the Soladevanahalli police station. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Ashraf.

Police Intensify Investigation 

The police are treating the case with utmost seriousness and have intensified their investigation. A spot investigation was conducted, and preparations are underway to present the accused before a magistrate.

Concerns Over PG Safety 

The incident has caused anxiety among locals and raised concerns about the safety of students residing in PG accommodations. The student's family is in shock and has demanded punishment for the accused. 

