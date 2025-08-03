Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Officials state Ukrainian man cross-dressing in bid to escape nation

2025-08-03 06:35:54
(MENAFN) Ukrainian border officials have apprehended a 30-year-old man who attempted to flee the country by disguising himself as a woman. The suspect was detained at a checkpoint while traveling by bus from Odessa to the border city of Reni, near Romania.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, the man was dressed in a black satin dress, sunglasses, and a wig to pass as a woman. He now faces charges for attempting to illegally cross the border.

Ukraine has enforced martial law and a general mobilization since February 2022, preventing most men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country unless granted special exemption. Despite this, draft evasion remains widespread, with individuals using tactics such as bribery, fake documents, and risky border crossings—some of which have resulted in fatalities.

Russian officials have accused President Vladimir Zelensky’s government of sacrificing Ukrainian citizens in a bid to maintain power and prolong a futile conflict.

Mobilization policies have become increasingly controversial within Ukraine. Critics argue that wealth and political connections often allow individuals to avoid conscription.

One such case reportedly involves former Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Chernyshov, who allegedly used his position at a state-owned gas company to shield staff members from being drafted. An investigation into the matter by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was reportedly paused after the agency came under the prosecutor general’s control—a move that has drawn sharp criticism from Western allies and prompted Kiev to reconsider the decision.

