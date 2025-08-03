Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-14 August 3 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-14 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-14 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-14 on August 3:
Live draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes for updated results
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
MR 677584 (PUNALUR)
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
MN 677584
MO 677584
MP 677584
MS 677584
MT 677584
MU 677584
MV 677584
MW 677584
MX 677584
MY 677584
MZ 677584
2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
MW 770190 (CHITTUR)
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
MX 600445 (THRISSUR)
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0259 1595 1709 2309 2416 3097 3526 3581 4193 4710 4904 5758 6352 6775 7240 8136 9419 9545 9725 9810
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
2142 3582 3969 4461 6678 8117
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0229 0512 0877 1412 1627 1838 1980 2271 2383 2423 2693 3709 3904 3960 4301 5215 5707 5922 6501 6894 7002 7053 7249 7536 7689 7692 8108 8498 9054 9087
7th Prize: Rs 500
0177 0178 0198 0447 0529 0541 0630 0634 0830 0851 0964 1221 1222 1268 1409 1440 1633 1639 1810 1921 2060 2100 2703 2770 3344 3493 3704 3747 3905 4162 4196 4247 4286 4477 4485 4520 4670 4690 4774 4942 4968 5066 5401 5430 5439 5446 5599 5876 5880 6019 6118 6237 6266 6344 6726 6814 6978 7036 7067 7344 7683 7916 8161 8555 8623 9014 9077 9095 9208 9511 9516 9527 9598 9863 9884 9949
8th Prize: Rs 100
TBA
9th Prize: Rs 50
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
Legal Disclaimer:
