Weather Forecast For August 4: Scorching Temperatures Expected Across Azerbaijan
According to Azernews , the weather in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be clear and sunny. A northwesterly wind in the morning will be replaced by a southeasterly breeze during the day.
Temperatures in the capital are forecast to range between 23–28°C at night and soar to 35–40°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be slightly below normal at 758 mmHg, while relative humidity will range from 70–75% at night to 35–40% during daylight hours.
Across the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry, with a light easterly wind prevailing.
Temperatures in the lowlands will range between 24–28°C at night and climb to 35–40°C during the day, with some areas experiencing highs of up to 41°C. In the mountainous regions, nighttime temperatures will be between 21–26°C, rising to 29–34°C in the daytime.
