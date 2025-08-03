Ukrainian Forces Push To Reclaim Lost Positions In Kamianske Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, made this statement during a televised broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“Kamianske is located approximately 25–27 kilometers from the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. While enemy forces are present in the town, Ukrainian Defense Forces also maintain positions there-particularly on the northern and northeastern outskirts,” Voloshyn said.

He noted that Ukrainian troops are actively working to regain positions lost in recent clashes.

“Our forces are carrying out recovery operations in Kamianske, determined to retake lost ground and drive the enemy out. The town was not fully captured-Russian troops only destroyed positions in the center, forcing us to withdraw to the outskirts. We're now working to stabilize the frontline,” Voloshyn explained.

According to him, the settlement has been split in two.

“Kamianske is divided by a river. One bank is under enemy control, while the other hosts our positions. However, those positions were heavily damaged by airstrikes and artillery, prompting a tactical withdrawal. Our goal now is to return to the river and reestablish control,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces denied information about the capture of Kamianske. There are Ukrainian positions on the outskirts of the village and fighting is ongoing.

