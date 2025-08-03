Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Push To Reclaim Lost Positions In Kamianske Voloshyn

Ukrainian Forces Push To Reclaim Lost Positions In Kamianske Voloshyn


2025-08-03 06:06:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, made this statement during a televised broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“Kamianske is located approximately 25–27 kilometers from the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. While enemy forces are present in the town, Ukrainian Defense Forces also maintain positions there-particularly on the northern and northeastern outskirts,” Voloshyn said.

He noted that Ukrainian troops are actively working to regain positions lost in recent clashes.

“Our forces are carrying out recovery operations in Kamianske, determined to retake lost ground and drive the enemy out. The town was not fully captured-Russian troops only destroyed positions in the center, forcing us to withdraw to the outskirts. We're now working to stabilize the frontline,” Voloshyn explained.

According to him, the settlement has been split in two.

Read also: War update : 138 clashes on front lines over past day, Pokrovsk sector hottes

“Kamianske is divided by a river. One bank is under enemy control, while the other hosts our positions. However, those positions were heavily damaged by airstrikes and artillery, prompting a tactical withdrawal. Our goal now is to return to the river and reestablish control,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces denied information about the capture of Kamianske. There are Ukrainian positions on the outskirts of the village and fighting is ongoing.

Photo provided by Vladyslav Voloshyn

MENAFN03082025000193011044ID1109878268

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search