Zarqa's Re-Exports Reach JD48.5 Million In July Chamber Of Commerce

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, August 3 (Petra) – The city of Zarqa recorded notable commercial activity in July, with re-exported goods valued at JD48,572,596, according to Hussein Shreim, President of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce.In a press statement on Sunday, Shreim said that the bulk of Zarqa's exports last month consisted primarily of vehicles and related accessories, which topped the list of re-exported items. These were followed by construction materials, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, food products, clothing and jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, home and office furniture, as well as stationery.He added that the Chamber, in cooperation with its office in the free zone, issued 360 certificates of origin during July, based on official statistics released by the Chamber.