13 Goals, Dramatic Finishes As Jordan Pro League Kicks Off With Fireworks


Amman, Aug 3 (Petra) – The opening round of the 2025/2026 Jordanian Pro League (CFI) delivered a strong start to the season, with 13 goals netted across 5 matches, including late drama, high-scoring affairs, and a few statement wins.
The action kicked off with Baqa'a taking all three points at home with a 2–0 win over Al-Sarhan. The breakthrough came late, as Abdulrahman Jarwan struck in the 84th minute, followed by a stoppage-time clincher from Mohammad Issam Musha.
Al-Salt and Shabab Al-Ordon, meanwhile, battled to a goalless stalemate, the only draw of the round.
In one of the most entertaining clashes of the week, Al-Hussein Irbid put on a clinic with a 5–2 rout of Al-Ahli. The hosts benefited from an early own goal by Mohammad Al-Razzam (33'), followed by goals from Wasim Al-Rayalat (40'), Luis Katshouri (76'), and a Mahmoud Zib brace (90', +90+2). Al-Ahli managed to keep pace early, with Mohammad Haddad (42') and Mohammad Al-Shatti (69') finding the net, but couldn't contain the onslaught.
In a tense showdown, Al-Ramtha edged past Al-Wehdat with a narrow 1–0 away win, thanks to a cool finish from Hamzeh Al-Dardour (63').
The round wrapped up with a high-profile clash between Al-Faisaly and Al-Jazeera, where Majdi Al-Attar stole the spotlight with a brace (12', 76') to seal a 2–1 victory. Mousa Twaim (57') pulled one back for Al-Jazeera, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.
This season's Pro League comes with a new format, featuring 10 teams competing in three rounds, with each team playing 27 matches across the season.

