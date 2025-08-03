403
Russia frees main Donbass stronghold
(MENAFN) Russian forces have successfully seized Chasov Yar, a crucial Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk region, following months of intense combat, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.
The ministry stated that the ‘South’ group of Russian troops took control of the town during their advance toward Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka. A source from TASS described the defeat as the destruction of possibly the largest Ukrainian force encountered in the special military operation, numbering in the thousands.
Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said the capture of Chasov Yar will likely lead to the collapse of Ukrainian defenses in nearby Konstantinovka, and subsequently Druzhkovka and Slaviansk.
Chasov Yar had been one of Ukraine’s most fortified positions in Donbass, located on high ground and divided by the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal. Holding the city grants control over artillery fire on key supply routes to important regional centers like Kramatorsk and Slaviansk, and it has served as a vital logistical hub for Ukrainian forces.
While Ukraine has not officially confirmed the loss, the Ukrainian military Telegram channel DeepState indicated that Chasov Yar is now nearly entirely under Russian control.
Fighting around Chasov Yar began in April 2024, soon after Russian troops captured Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), about 10 kilometers east. The difficult landscape of valleys, ravines, and numerous ponds gave Ukrainian defenders an advantage, leading to fierce street battles in recent weeks.
