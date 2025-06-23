President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of“Yevlakh” Junction Substation And Regional Training And Laboratory Center
Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of“AzerEnergy” OJSC, briefed the head of state on the developments.
The original“Yevlakh” Junction Substation, built 60 years ago, no longer met current demand. To improve the energy supply of the Central Aran region, ensure uninterrupted delivery of quality electricity to consumers, and enhance the stability and reliability of the energy system, the substation has been completely rebuilt. This substation plays a crucial role in supplying electricity to over 180,000 people, including the entire population of Yevlakh and parts of the Barda and Ujar districts. It is also key to transmitting green energy generated at the“Varvara” Hydroelectric Power Station to the national grid. The upgraded substation features a new 110-kilovolt outdoor switchgear and a newly constructed Digital Control Center.
The substation's operating mode is monitored in real time. Equipped with the latest digital switching technologies, it ensures full cybersecurity of electronic resources. The implementation of such innovative technologies increases system efficiency by reducing planned and emergency repair costs by 35%, spare parts demand by 29%, waiting times for materials and excess spare parts by 30%, and overtime hours by 25%. A modern metering and accounting system has also been installed.
On the substation premises, a three-story Regional Training and Laboratory Center has been established, fully equipped with the necessary devices, simulators, and equipment. The center will organize engineering training and professional development courses in 12 different specializations, contributing to employment growth by preparing qualified personnel in the region.
To facilitate hands-on learning and skill development, a training simulator equipped with transformers, modern switching devices, and components of overhead and cable lines has been created on-site. The Laboratory Center also houses advanced test and diagnostic equipment and will operate specialized laboratories for chemistry and ecology, electrical equipment testing, and calibration of control and measuring devices. Furthermore, the center will support testing and diagnostic work for electrical power equipment used in distribution networks, railway infrastructure, and various business entities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment