President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of“Yevlakh” Junction Substation And Regional Training And Laboratory Center

MENAFN - AzerNews) On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV“Yevlakh” Junction Substation and the Regional Training and Laboratory Center of “AzerEnergy” Open Joint Stock Company,reports.

Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of“AzerEnergy” OJSC, briefed the head of state on the developments.

The original“Yevlakh” Junction Substation, built 60 years ago, no longer met current demand. To improve the energy supply of the Central Aran region, ensure uninterrupted delivery of quality electricity to consumers, and enhance the stability and reliability of the energy system, the substation has been completely rebuilt. This substation plays a crucial role in supplying electricity to over 180,000 people, including the entire population of Yevlakh and parts of the Barda and Ujar districts. It is also key to transmitting green energy generated at the“Varvara” Hydroelectric Power Station to the national grid. The upgraded substation features a new 110-kilovolt outdoor switchgear and a newly constructed Digital Control Center.

The substation's operating mode is monitored in real time. Equipped with the latest digital switching technologies, it ensures full cybersecurity of electronic resources. The implementation of such innovative technologies increases system efficiency by reducing planned and emergency repair costs by 35%, spare parts demand by 29%, waiting times for materials and excess spare parts by 30%, and overtime hours by 25%. A modern metering and accounting system has also been installed.

On the substation premises, a three-story Regional Training and Laboratory Center has been established, fully equipped with the necessary devices, simulators, and equipment. The center will organize engineering training and professional development courses in 12 different specializations, contributing to employment growth by preparing qualified personnel in the region.

To facilitate hands-on learning and skill development, a training simulator equipped with transformers, modern switching devices, and components of overhead and cable lines has been created on-site. The Laboratory Center also houses advanced test and diagnostic equipment and will operate specialized laboratories for chemistry and ecology, electrical equipment testing, and calibration of control and measuring devices. Furthermore, the center will support testing and diagnostic work for electrical power equipment used in distribution networks, railway infrastructure, and various business entities.

