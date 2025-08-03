403
Moscow states Russia attacks Ukrainian defense industry facilities in sudden assault
(MENAFN) Russian forces conducted a large-scale precision strike overnight targeting Ukrainian defense industry sites and other military installations, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday. Ukrainian officials earlier reported that the capital, Kiev, was heavily affected by the attacks.
According to Moscow, the assault involved long-range weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) aimed at defense industry facilities, military airfields, and ammunition depots, including stockpiles for producing drones. The ministry stated that all planned targets were successfully hit and the mission objectives accomplished.
Earlier, Ukrainian authorities reported a severe attack on Kiev with multiple explosions and fires. Officials said seven people were killed and 64 injured, with 50 hospitalized.
Ukrainian officials described the strike as an attempt to overwhelm their air defense systems, which have been under strain due to shortages of Western-supplied weapons. President Vladimir Zelensky said the assault also affected regions including Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, and Nikolayev, involving over 300 drones and eight missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed direct hits from five missiles and 21 attack drones across the country.
Russia insists its attacks target only military sites and are retaliatory responses to Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory, which have sometimes damaged civilian infrastructure.
