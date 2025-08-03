Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
England, Wales Ban Ninja Swords

2025-08-03 05:41:56
(MENAFN) Ninja swords are now prohibited in both England and Wales under newly enforced legislation, the UK Home Office has confirmed.

As of Friday, carrying such a weapon in public may result in a prison term of up to four years.

This legislative shift is part of a broader government initiative aimed at reducing knife-related violence.

Over 1,000 dangerous objects were voluntarily handed in during a July amnesty operation, which spanned an entire month and was designed to get hazardous blades off the streets, as reported by the Home Office.

The prohibition follows a wave of deadly stabbings that have horrified the British public.

In 2024, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana fatally attacked three young girls and injured ten others at a Taylor Swift-themed event for children in Southport.

The tragedy intensified public outrage and prompted officials to commit to more stringent measures regarding the online purchase of weapons.

Authorities also pledged to enhance age verification protocols and outlaw specific bladed articles, including zombie knives and machetes.

That same year, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the knife crime situation as an “epidemic” and vowed to take firm action against deadly weapons.

He later assured the public that ninja swords would be included in the banned list and reaffirmed the government's commitment to implement its pledges.

This updated regulation falls under “Ronan’s Law,” named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who lost his life in 2022 after being attacked with a ninja sword.

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) stated that this measure will help lessen the circulation of such weapons, particularly in incidents linked to gang activity.

