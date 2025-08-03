403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
England, Wales Ban Ninja Swords
(MENAFN) Ninja swords are now prohibited in both England and Wales under newly enforced legislation, the UK Home Office has confirmed.
As of Friday, carrying such a weapon in public may result in a prison term of up to four years.
This legislative shift is part of a broader government initiative aimed at reducing knife-related violence.
Over 1,000 dangerous objects were voluntarily handed in during a July amnesty operation, which spanned an entire month and was designed to get hazardous blades off the streets, as reported by the Home Office.
The prohibition follows a wave of deadly stabbings that have horrified the British public.
In 2024, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana fatally attacked three young girls and injured ten others at a Taylor Swift-themed event for children in Southport.
The tragedy intensified public outrage and prompted officials to commit to more stringent measures regarding the online purchase of weapons.
Authorities also pledged to enhance age verification protocols and outlaw specific bladed articles, including zombie knives and machetes.
That same year, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the knife crime situation as an “epidemic” and vowed to take firm action against deadly weapons.
He later assured the public that ninja swords would be included in the banned list and reaffirmed the government's commitment to implement its pledges.
This updated regulation falls under “Ronan’s Law,” named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who lost his life in 2022 after being attacked with a ninja sword.
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) stated that this measure will help lessen the circulation of such weapons, particularly in incidents linked to gang activity.
As of Friday, carrying such a weapon in public may result in a prison term of up to four years.
This legislative shift is part of a broader government initiative aimed at reducing knife-related violence.
Over 1,000 dangerous objects were voluntarily handed in during a July amnesty operation, which spanned an entire month and was designed to get hazardous blades off the streets, as reported by the Home Office.
The prohibition follows a wave of deadly stabbings that have horrified the British public.
In 2024, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana fatally attacked three young girls and injured ten others at a Taylor Swift-themed event for children in Southport.
The tragedy intensified public outrage and prompted officials to commit to more stringent measures regarding the online purchase of weapons.
Authorities also pledged to enhance age verification protocols and outlaw specific bladed articles, including zombie knives and machetes.
That same year, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the knife crime situation as an “epidemic” and vowed to take firm action against deadly weapons.
He later assured the public that ninja swords would be included in the banned list and reaffirmed the government's commitment to implement its pledges.
This updated regulation falls under “Ronan’s Law,” named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who lost his life in 2022 after being attacked with a ninja sword.
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) stated that this measure will help lessen the circulation of such weapons, particularly in incidents linked to gang activity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment