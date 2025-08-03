Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inter Miami Edges Necaxa Despite Messi’s Injury

2025-08-03 05:40:59
(MENAFN) Lionel Messi exited early due to injury as Inter Miami narrowly defeated Necaxa 5-4 on penalties in a dramatic Leagues Cup clash Saturday.

The 38-year-old Argentine forward was forced off after just 10 minutes at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, appearing to suffer an issue with his right leg.

"He felt discomfort and we will not be able to know until tomorrow how severe the injury is," Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano told reporters after the match. "He did feel a pull so we'll have to wait and see."

Shortly after Messi's exit, Telasco Segovia gave the MLS side an early lead, but their advantage was short-lived. Five minutes later, Maximiliano Falcon received a straight red card following a reckless challenge on Diber Cambindo.

Necaxa leveled through Tomas Badaloni, but their numbers were also cut to 10 after Cristian Calderon picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Luis Suarez at the hour mark.

With the scoreline tight, Ricardo Monreal put Necaxa ahead in the 81st minute, only for Jordi Alba to salvage a stoppage-time equalizer, pushing the game to a penalty shootout.

Suarez calmly converted the winning penalty after Badaloni missed his attempt, sealing a tense victory for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami will face Pumas UNAM in their final group game on Wednesday, while Necaxa travels to take on Orlando City the same day.

