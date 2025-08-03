403
US plans to reinforce America’s leadership in AI
(MENAFN) The US administration, led by President Donald Trump, unveiled a detailed “AI Action Plan” on Wednesday aimed at reinforcing America’s leadership in artificial intelligence. This 23-page strategy, titled “Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” emphasizes AI as a top national priority and lays out measures to boost innovation within the country, enhance technological infrastructure, and foster international partnerships aligned with US interests.
The initiative builds on an executive order signed by Trump earlier this year and represents a broad effort to cut down regulatory obstacles and increase funding for AI technologies. Key figures involved in shaping the plan include an AI and cryptocurrency advisor and high-ranking government officials.
“Winning the AI Race is non-negotiable,” one official said, highlighting the plan’s defined policy objectives that aim to position the federal government as a leader in setting global technology standards, ensuring that American technology remains dominant worldwide.
A central focus of the plan is rolling back what it considers excessive regulations. It calls for a government-wide assessment to identify and eliminate rules and agreements that unnecessarily slow down AI development and deployment.
The approach marks a significant shift from previous cautious regulatory stances and social oversight. The administration seeks to realign AI systems with “American values” by instructing agencies to remove mentions of misinformation, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and climate change from federal AI guidelines. This includes specific directives to revise the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework, which is the government’s main protocol for AI safety.
