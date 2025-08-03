403
Indonesia’s Lewotobi volcano continues erupting leading to cancellation of flights
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupted for the second consecutive day on Saturday, releasing ash that reached up to 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) from its summit, according to reports from the country’s volcanic monitoring agency. The ash plume extended more than 19.5 kilometers (12.1 miles) above sea level.
Authorities also issued warnings about possible cold lava flows following the ongoing volcanic activity. So far, there have been no reports of casualties linked to the eruption.
The volcanic activity caused disruptions at El Tari Airport in Kupang, the capital of East Nusa Tenggara province, leading to the cancellation of 14 flights to and from the city. Additionally, several domestic flights at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport were affected.
Officials have advised residents and visitors to maintain a safe distance of six to seven kilometers (3.7 to 4.3 miles) from the volcano. This eruption follows a deadly event at the same volcano in November, which resulted in at least nine deaths and many injuries.
Lewotobi Laki-Laki, standing at 1,584 meters (5,197 feet), is part of a twin volcanic system along with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan located in the Flores Timur district.
