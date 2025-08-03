403
Doha Mall Launches Back-to-School Spend & Win Campaign to Support Families and Education
(MENAFN- GREY WORLDWIDE) As the back-to-school season begins, Doha Mall is reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and giving back to the community under its One Doha, One Mall slogan. More than just a shopping destination, the mall is embracing its role as a community hub by supporting families and easing the financial load with the launch of its latest Spend & Win campaign.
Starting August 1 and running until September 12, 2025, shoppers who spend QAR 300 or more at any store in the mall will be eligible to enter a draw for a chance to win QAR 50,000 towards their child’s school tuition. Two lucky winners will be announced, with the grand prize draw scheduled to take place on September 14, 2025.
The campaign goes beyond traditional retail promotions by offering meaningful rewards that directly support children’s education. It’s part of Doha Mall’s broader vision to make everyday shopping a purposeful experience, one that brings tangible value to families during a critical time of year.
Beyond the grand prize, Doha Mall will transform into a vibrant back-to-school destination, with daily kids’ activities, weekly surprises, and weekend entertainment shows hosted in the space opposite the Waterfall Node. These experiences will run throughout the campaign period, bringing added fun and excitement for families visiting the mall.
Speaking about the event, Doha Mall stated: “This campaign is about more than just giving back, it’s about helping families prepare for a season that matters. Education is a shared priority in our community, and we’re proud to support parents during this time while creating a mall experience that is joyful, purposeful, and engaging.”
The Spend & Win campaign is part of Doha Mall’s broader vision to be a community-first lifestyle destination, one that offers value, joy, and lasting impact for every visitor. Since opening in late 2024, Doha Mall has continued to grow as a exciting lifestyle hub for residents of South Doha and beyond. With a strong focus on inclusivity, family entertainment, and cultural celebration, the mall is fast becoming a go-to destination for weekend outings, community events, and immersive experiences.
One Doha, One Mall — for your family, your education, and your everyday moments.
For more details on the event and upcoming activities, stay connected through Instagram (@onedohamall) and
