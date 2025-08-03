Minister Of Planning, Economic Development, And International Cooperation Receives Report On The Implementation Status Of Projects Of Information Infrastructure Center For Egyptian Planning System

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Development of 380 technology centers in local municipalities, villages, cities, and new urban communities has been completed.

156 government services are available through the fixed "Khadamat Masr" centers in Sharm El Sheikh, Mokattam, Aswan, and Alexandria; citizens have completed over 300,000 transactions as of the end of June 2025.

The development and delivery of 276 centers within the Mobile Technology Centers project for providing government services to citizens has been completed.

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, received a report on the implementation status of projects for the Ministry's Information Infrastructure Center for the Egyptian Planning System.

The center is executing several projects, including the integration of spatial information infrastructure to develop the Egyptian planning system, projects for developing health services and initiatives (sustainability of births, deaths, and vaccinations), the project for developing financial and banking information systems at the National Investment Bank, and improving government performance in cooperation with the Administrative Prosecution Authority.

Other projects include the development of technology centers in districts, cities, and new urban communities, improving the operational efficiency of real estate registry offices, as well as the mobile technology centers and fixed "Misr Services" centers.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat emphasized the pivotal role of the Information Infrastructure Center for the Egyptian Planning System, in light of the significant importance the state places on digital transformation and developing services provided to citizens. This is aimed at the comprehensive development of government policies and performance, to keep pace with the aspirations and challenges of the next phase, and to continue the path of structural and institutional reform.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat noted that the Ministry is working to advance economic development efforts and close sectoral development gaps by relying on data-driven policies, which reflects the importance of digital transformation in the state's vision.

_*Technology Centers in Local Municipalities*_

The report highlighted the project to develop technology centers in local municipalities and new city authorities. This project aims to provide citizens and investors with civilized, fast, accurate, and integrated services by coordinating with governorates to establish technology centers.

These centers provide services to citizens and send them through a smart system to back-end departments, linking them with participating government bodies. This enhances performance efficiency, tightens control, and improves monitoring methods using information technology at the level of governorate general offices, centers, cities, districts, rural units (Haya Karima), and new city authorities.

The development of service delivery locations in local municipalities (general offices, cities and centers, districts, and new city authorities) for 380 centers has been completed. This includes 316 centers in cities and districts, 30 centers in rural units, and 34 centers in the New Urban Communities Authority to improve the level of services provided to citizens.

Moreover, development efforts have contributed to reducing the time for service delivery to citizens by 60% and decreasing crowding rates at fixed technology centers by supporting governorates with 37 mobile technology center vehicles, which had a positive impact on increasing citizen satisfaction.

_*"Khadamat Masr" Center Project*_

The report highlighted the "Khadamat Masr" project, which aims to enhance financial and digital inclusion, reduce the time and effort required to obtain government services, and provide a package of government services from a single location.

Fixed "Khadamat Masr" branches have been opened in Sharm El Sheikh, Alexandria, Aswan, and Mokattam in Cairo, with a number of other branches in other governorates nearing completion for opening.

According to the report, new services have been added, bringing the total number of government services provided in "Khadamat Masr" centers to around 156 by the end of the fourth quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. It is expected that these services will reach about 200 in the next fiscal year, ranging from real estate registration and notarization services, civil affairs, the Egyptian Public Prosecution, social solidarity services, the General Department for Passports, Immigration and Nationality, the General Department of Traffic, social insurance, and electronic payment, among other services.

The report revealed that the number of transactions citizens have completed at "Khadamat Masr" centers reached over 300,000 by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024-2025, with an average service time of 30 minutes. The goal is to reduce this average service time to about 20 minutes.

The report mentioned that the project for integrating the spatial information infrastructure to develop the Egyptian planning system is a comprehensive national project aimed at improving the efficiency of developmental investment decisions, increasing the efficiency of government spending, optimizing resource utilization, and directing state investments in an efficient and effective manner. This is achieved by using the latest technologies and advanced satellite and aerial imaging to produce unified base maps for the state and all spatial reports.

_*Mobile Technology Service Centers*_

The report reviewed the progress of the Mobile Technology Centers project, which aims to provide government services to citizens in a civilized and dignified manner, reduce crowding at government service offices, and improve the business environment. This is achieved by providing digitized services that ensure citizen satisfaction. It was noted that 276 mobile technology centers were delivered by the end of last March, out of a total target of 326 centers, comprising 198 centers for government agencies and 78 mobile centers as part of the "Khadamat Masr" project, in cooperation between the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation and various government entities.

_*Health Projects Information Infrastructure Project*_

Regarding the Health Projects Information Infrastructure Project (sustainability of birth and death systems and development of the vaccination systems' information infrastructure), it aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the health system and improve the quality of healthcare services. This is done by developing an integrated information infrastructure that supports the accurate and efficient registration of vital statistics. The project also contributes to enhancing the state's capacity for sustainable health planning, rationalizing spending, and improving vaccination registration mechanisms. The number of health offices linked electronically is 4,666, and the operational capacity of 2,000 health offices has been increased (providing devices and equipment). All vaccination offices have also been linked and are operating on the electronic system. The number of electronically linked vaccination offices has reached 5,434, and the number of vaccination offices supported with devices as part of the 2024/2025 plan has reached 2,000.

_*Government Performance Improvement Project*_

The report also covered the project to improve government performance in cooperation with the Administrative Prosecution. This project aims to improve the performance of public facilities nationwide and enhance the quality of life for Egyptian citizens by evaluating and measuring government performance. It also supports decision-makers with accurate data that contributes to improving the performance of public employees and government entities. The project aims to link 273 administrative prosecution offices to the complaints system, and by the end of June 2025, 22,946 complaints had been registered through the system.

_*Electronic Voting Project*_

The report outlined the electronic voting project, which aims to establish the first electronic voting system in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in cooperation with the Administrative Prosecution Authority, and to create an integrated digital platform for managing and operating the electoral system electronically.

_*Supporting the Operational Capacity of Real Estate Registry Offices*_

The report referred to the project to support the operational capacity of the Real Estate and Notarization Authority's offices. This project contributes to the rapid entry of data for registration and publicity requests for properties in accordance with Law No. 9 of 2022, and the quick completion of property registration procedures for citizens. This leads to an increase in the state's public treasury revenues due to the rise in accepted registration requests and collected fees. The operational capacity of 28 offices, 293 sub-offices, and one main office of the Real Estate and Notarization Authority has been improved.

_*Supporting the Operational Capacity of Public Prosecution Offices*_

Regarding the project to support the operational capacity of Public Prosecution offices, it aims to facilitate litigation procedures and ensure that stakeholders can obtain their rights without hardship, within a framework of constitutional and procedural legitimacy. This is achieved by automating 640 offices over four years from the start of the project and converting 50 million documents into digital documents that are easy to access and store. The number of offices targeted for the first year, 2024-2025, is 123 public prosecution offices (19% of the total number of offices), and the number of digitally converted documents has reached 2,375,000.

