Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky demands ‘regime change’ in Russia

Zelensky demands ‘regime change’ in Russia


2025-08-03 05:09:17
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on Western nations to seek a change of government in Russia, claiming it is essential for ensuring long-term security in Europe. Speaking virtually at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Accords—which promote collective security—Zelensky argued that merely ending the current conflict isn’t enough if the existing Russian leadership remains in place.

“Russia can be forced to stop this war,” Zelensky said, “but if the regime in Moscow is not changed, it will continue to threaten and destabilize its neighbors.” He also pushed for the full confiscation of frozen Russian assets, urging Western countries to use them to fund Ukraine’s defense.

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the West in a related article, claiming its disregard for the Helsinki principles has fueled the current crisis. He accused the EU of evolving into a militarized “Fourth Reich,” echoing earlier remarks from President Vladimir Putin that Western governments mislead their citizens to justify excessive military spending and mask economic troubles.

Moscow maintains that it has no intention of attacking NATO or the EU, dismissing such claims as baseless. Russian officials reiterated their willingness to negotiate peace, but accused Kiev and its allies of resisting meaningful dialogue that addresses the root causes of the war and the current territorial realities.

The Kremlin also questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, noting that his presidential term officially ended in May 2024. Zelensky has refused to hold new elections due to martial law, a move Russia argues could invalidate any agreements made under his leadership. Russian officials claim real political authority now rests with Ukraine’s parliament.

MENAFN03082025000045015687ID1109878125

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search