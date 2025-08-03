Ukrainian Intelligence Obtains Classified Data On Russia's Newest Nuclear Submarine Knyaz Pozharsky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the intelligence agency disclosed that it now possesses:



named crew rosters, including data on positions, qualifications, and physical fitness levels;

combat instructions for the crew;

battle readiness schematics, including survivability system layouts and organizational structure diagrams;

standard operating procedures, such as crew conduct in quarters, medevac and cargo transfer protocols, and towing procedures;

engineering documentation, including a report on a deformed radio buoy, with a list of commission members and the participating enterprises.

Additionally, Ukrainian intelligence acquired an excerpt from the ship's daily operational schedule, a comprehensive document that governs both combat and routine duties aboard the submarine.

The Borei-A class submarines are a critical component of the Kremlin's nuclear triad. Each vessel is equipped with 16 launch tubes for R-30 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles, each capable of carrying up to ten warheads.

Russia cuts civil shipbuilding program by 42% in favor of submarines - intel

The Knyaz Pozharsky officially joined the 31st Submarine Division of the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet on July 24, 2025, with its permanent base located in Gadzhiyevo, Murmansk region. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin personally oversaw its commissioning into active service.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, the acquired materials reveal not only the design features and technical limitations of the Knyaz Pozharsky, but also of other Borei-A class submarines - assets that are essential to sustaining the Russian regime's narrative of strategic strength.