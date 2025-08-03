Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Architectural exhibition ‘The Birth of Scale’ officially concludes at National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow

2025-08-03 05:03:14
(MENAFN) The architectural exhibition ‘The Birth of Scale’ has officially concluded at the National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow, drawing tens of thousands of visitors over several months. The event showcased the rich history of urban development in Russia, aiming to familiarize the public with the nation’s architectural milestones. Among the attendees were numerous international experts.

The exhibition featured 70 specially crafted architectural models alongside historical drawings and building prototypes sourced from museums and private collections. Organizers say this extensive display allowed visitors to follow the progression of Russian architecture from ancient times to cutting-edge modern designs.

Chief curator Andrey Chernikhov noted that the exhibition succeeded in its mission to spark public interest in architecture. “Many visitors said it was the first time they truly understood the depth and brilliance of architecture in our country. That, to me, is the greatest validation of our efforts,” he told RT.

The display was divided into themed sections, each highlighting significant phases in the evolution of Russian architecture. According to organizers, each model illustrated the daring nature of engineering ideas, artistic achievement, and the drive to push architectural boundaries. Some of the featured designs were never built, while others only came to fruition many years later.

