Iphone 17, Iphone 17 Air Launch Preview: Design, Colours, Specs And Pricing Details

The release of the iPhone 17 series is less than two months away, and based on leaks and reports, Apple is preparing some significant modifications for this year. We already have a good sense of what to expect in terms of design and features, as well as pricing, colour options, and lineup, even if the September debut is still a few weeks away. The arrival of a brand-new model, the iPhone 17 Air, which is anticipated to replace the existing Plus model, may be one of the most significant improvements.

What Do We Know About iPhone 17?

Beginning with the basic iPhone 17, this device is intended to provide significant enhancements over the iPhone 16 while maintaining its status as the entry point into Apple's flagship lineup. It will purportedly have a 6.27-inch LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Yes, you read it correctly. We may eventually see a 120Hz faster refresh rate display on a non-Pro iPhone. It's unclear whether this is ProMotion, but if it is, there's a good possibility it'll offer always-on functionality.

iPhone 17 rumor roundup 🔥Will you upgrade? twitter/OymYO0rsA2

- Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 12, 2025

Apple's new A19 CPU, when combined with 8GB of random-access memory, may power the iPhone 17. It is anticipated that storage will begin at 128GB. The front camera is also getting a significant boost; the current 12-megapixel sensor will be replaced with a new 24-megapixel one. Although precise image quality enhancements are yet unknown, it should include two cameras on the rear, stacked vertically like the iPhone 16.

There are currently no verified battery specs, however reports indicate that the standard model could maintain its capacity from the previous year while the 17 Pro Max would get a bump. In addition to the standard Black and White, the iPhone 17 is anticipated to be available in a new range of hues, including Steel Grey, Purple, Light Blue, and Green. In the US, prices are anticipated to start at $799, or around Rs 70,000.

What About iPhone 17 Air?

Replacing the iPhone 16 Plus, the new iPhone 17 Air has been the buzz of the town ever since it first surfaced in the rumour mill. Thinner, lighter, and more sophisticated, this model is all about design. According to some sources, the thickness is only 5.5mm. Additionally, rather than using aluminium for the frame, Apple may employ titanium to keep it strong. This will preserve a high-end construction and reduce bending.

iPhone 17 Air rumor roundup 🔥Would you upgrade? twitter/nzRkEWoaWg

- Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 14, 2025

But there is a price for the thin form factor. According to reports, the battery will shrink to about 2,800mAh, which is more than 20% smaller than the iPhone 16 Plus. Users who value battery life may find that concerning.

The display will be a huge 6.65-inch LTPO OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and always-on functionality. It is likely to utilise the A19 microprocessor and have 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 Air will apparently sport a single 48-megapixel camera on the rear, as well as the series' new 24-megapixel front camera. There's also a slight design change: the front camera might be moved to the left side of the Face ID sensors. The iPhone 17 Air is scheduled to go on sale in the United States for $899, or around Rs 78,800.

What Else?

In addition to these specifics, iOS 26, which brings a new visual style known as Liquid Glass, will be included with the whole iPhone 17 series. Its purpose is to give UI elements in menus and apps a glass-like appearance. Beyond appearances, a number of helpful features are on the horizon: AI-powered maps, group chat polls in messages, call screening, and hold assistance.