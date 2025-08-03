403
Epstein’s partner gets relocated to low-security federal prison in Florida
(MENAFN) Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted for her role alongside the late financier Jeffrey Epstein in sex trafficking, has been relocated from a low-security prison in Florida to a minimum security federal prison camp in Texas.
This sudden move came shortly after Maxwell held two meetings with Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche. The specifics of these discussions remain confidential.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed on Friday that Maxwell is now in custody at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, without providing any reason for the transfer.
Federal prison camps represent the least restrictive form of incarceration, typically housing nonviolent offenders and white-collar criminals in dormitory-style accommodations. These facilities offer various rehabilitation programs and maintain a low guard-to-inmate ratio.
Reports indicate that during the July interrogations, Maxwell was granted limited immunity, allowing her to respond freely without the risk of new charges. Her lawyer, David Markus, stated she was questioned about “maybe 100 different people” and did not seek any concessions in exchange.
