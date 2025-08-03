Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam’s floods, landslides leave eight people killed, others missing

2025-08-03 04:24:07
(MENAFN) At least eight people have died and three remain missing following devastating flash floods and landslides in Vietnam’s northern Dien Bien province, state-run news agency reported on Saturday.

The disaster was triggered by heavy rainfall between Thursday and Friday, which caused flooding and landslides across multiple areas, isolating villages and forcing the urgent evacuation of hundreds of families.

Rescue teams continue to search for the missing, while emergency services assist injured residents and transport them to hospitals for treatment.

In Hang Pu Xi village alone, 14 homes were completely swept away, and road damage has left 30 villages inaccessible, hampering relief efforts.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha visited the disaster-hit areas, calling for intensified efforts to safeguard affected communities and restore essential services.

