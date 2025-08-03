403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rwanda, DR Congo Begin Implementing Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) have made a preliminary move in activating a mutual peace arrangement that was formalized in Washington on June 27.
This progress was affirmed by Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday through a formal announcement detailing the assembly of the inaugural session of a bilateral monitoring committee.
The gathering united officials from both nations and featured observers from the US, Qatar, Togo (acting as mediator for the African Union), along with representatives from the African Union Commission.
Authorities from DR Congo have persistently accused Rwanda of supporting armed factions operating in the resource-abundant eastern region of their country and of unlawfully utilizing local assets.
Strains between the neighboring states intensified earlier this year when M23 insurgents, allegedly receiving assistance from Rwanda, overtook strategic mining towns including Goma and Bukavu, with reports indicating the deaths of thousands.
Although the UN and other international entities have lent support to Kinshasa’s allegations, Kigali has consistently rejected the claims, insisting that its military presence near the border with DR Congo is solely intended to protect against both Congolese forces and ethnic Hutu rebels connected to the 1994 genocide.
The pact signed in June outlines the exit of Rwandan troops within a 90-day timeframe, the establishment of a collaborative security coordination structure within 30 days, and the introduction of a system to supervise the troop withdrawal throughout a three-month duration.
This progress was affirmed by Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday through a formal announcement detailing the assembly of the inaugural session of a bilateral monitoring committee.
The gathering united officials from both nations and featured observers from the US, Qatar, Togo (acting as mediator for the African Union), along with representatives from the African Union Commission.
Authorities from DR Congo have persistently accused Rwanda of supporting armed factions operating in the resource-abundant eastern region of their country and of unlawfully utilizing local assets.
Strains between the neighboring states intensified earlier this year when M23 insurgents, allegedly receiving assistance from Rwanda, overtook strategic mining towns including Goma and Bukavu, with reports indicating the deaths of thousands.
Although the UN and other international entities have lent support to Kinshasa’s allegations, Kigali has consistently rejected the claims, insisting that its military presence near the border with DR Congo is solely intended to protect against both Congolese forces and ethnic Hutu rebels connected to the 1994 genocide.
The pact signed in June outlines the exit of Rwandan troops within a 90-day timeframe, the establishment of a collaborative security coordination structure within 30 days, and the introduction of a system to supervise the troop withdrawal throughout a three-month duration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment