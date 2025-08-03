Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Witkoff is scheduled to go to Moscow for Ukraine-Russia talks

Witkoff is scheduled to go to Moscow for Ukraine-Russia talks


2025-08-03 04:02:55
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff, the US President’s designated special envoy, is scheduled to arrive in Moscow on Sunday in a renewed attempt to make headway in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to reports citing the US Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker.

The American president has also stated that Witkoff will be traveling to Russia, though he did not offer an exact date. Witkoff has held multiple discussions with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in the past as part of previous diplomatic initiatives.

“I’m hoping he can have a breakthrough,” Whitaker stated in a televised interview, referencing the upcoming trip.

The ambassador also noted that the United States is planning to facilitate arms sales to NATO member states. These weapons are intended to be transferred to Ukraine to support the pursuit of peace negotiations with Russia.

“I’m hoping that by the United States leaning in, selling our weapons to our NATO allies, that that will lead the Russians back to the negotiating table and actually get to a ceasefire here,” he said.

Recently, the US president reduced the time he had originally allotted—50 days—for Russia and Ukraine to finalize a peace agreement, cutting it down drastically to just ten days. He warned that if an accord is not reached within that shortened period, the US may implement severe punitive measures, including imposing 100% tariffs and placing secondary sanctions on countries that engage in commerce with Russia.

The acting US envoy to the United Nations, John Kelley, confirmed that the president wants a ceasefire in place by August 8. The leader has become increasingly vocal about his dissatisfaction with Russia’s stance in recent discussions, according to reports.

