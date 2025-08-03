403
Former Pentagon analyst states ‘no defense against’ Russia’s Oreshnik missile
(MENAFN) Ukraine and its Western allies currently have no way to defend against Russia’s new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, according to Michael Maloof, a former senior security analyst at the US Pentagon. Speaking to RT on Friday, Maloof emphasized that the missile could dramatically tip the strategic balance in Russia’s favor, particularly in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Describing the missile as a game-changer, Maloof said, “There’s no existing defense against a hypersonic missile like the Oreshnik.” He noted that while US missile defense systems such as THAAD are being adapted for hypersonic threats, they are not yet operational.
The Oreshnik reportedly travels at speeds exceeding 11,000 km/h (around Mach 10), enabling it to hit targets within minutes. Maloof pointed to a Russian strike on Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense facility in Dnepr in November 2024 as evidence that the missile had already been combat-tested.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the Oreshnik’s performance, stating that it is capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads over several thousand kilometers and is immune to interception by current air defense systems. He also said that the first mass-produced units of the missile system had officially entered military service.
Putin further suggested that Belarus, a close Russian ally, may receive Oreshnik systems before the end of the year, potentially extending the missile’s strategic reach in the region.
