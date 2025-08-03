QBF Announces Roster For FIBA Asia Cup 2025 In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has unveiled the official roster for the Qatar National Basketball Team, set to compete in the 31st edition of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5 to 17, 2025.

The tournament will feature 16 top Asian national teams.

The final 12-player roster includes: Brandon Goodwin, Alen Hadzibegovic, Seydou Ndiaye, Zain Eddin Badri, Tyler Harris, Adji Magassa, Omar Saad, Mustafa Ndaw, Mohamed Bashir, Babacar Dieng, Abdulrahman Saad, and Mahmoud Darwish.

Leading the Qatar delegation is Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, General Secretary of the QBF and Director of National Teams.

He will be supported by Jassim Ibrahim Ashkanani, Team Manager, and Nabil Juma, Assistant Manager.

The team's technical staff is headed by Turkish coach Hakan Demir, with assistants Cengiz Karadag, Abdo Sou, Attila Yapcilar, and Mohamed Fural. The medical team comprises Dr. Adel Salem, Dr. Adel Hormia, and physiotherapist Nikasio Sagayno. Following the tournament draw, Qatar have been placed in the highly competitive Group A alongside Australia, South Korea, and Lebanon.

The team will open its campaign against South Korea on August 6, followed by matches against Lebanon on August 8 and Australia on August 10.

Other groups in the tournament are as follows: Group B includes Japan, Iran, Syria, and Guam; Group C comprises China, Jordan, India, and Saudi Arabia; and Group D features the Philippines, New Zealand, Iraq, and Chinese Taipei.

The tournament follows a group-stage format, with the top team from each group advancing directly to the quarterfinals.

Teams finishing second and third in their groups will compete in crossover knockout matches to determine the remaining quarter-finalists.