West Ham Submits Proposal to Acquire Goalkeeper John Victor
(MENAFN) West Ham United has officially submitted a proposal to acquire John Victor, the goalkeeper for Botafogo, according to Brazilian media outlets.
The Rio de Janeiro-based team initially turned down an €8 million (approximately $9.3 million) offer but is now reportedly open to negotiating after receiving a revised proposal, Globo Esporte revealed on Saturday.
The report also highlights interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Everton in the 29-year-old shot-stopper.
John Victor remains under contract with Botafogo through 2028, having transferred from Santos in January of the previous year.
Last season, he earned the distinction of best goalkeeper in both the Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores — titles Botafogo secured in both competitions.
West Ham’s current roster already features two Brazilian players: midfielder Lucas Paqueta and winger Luis Guilherme.
