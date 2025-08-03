Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
West Ham Submits Proposal to Acquire Goalkeeper John Victor

West Ham Submits Proposal to Acquire Goalkeeper John Victor


2025-08-03 03:36:43
(MENAFN) West Ham United has officially submitted a proposal to acquire John Victor, the goalkeeper for Botafogo, according to Brazilian media outlets.

The Rio de Janeiro-based team initially turned down an €8 million (approximately $9.3 million) offer but is now reportedly open to negotiating after receiving a revised proposal, Globo Esporte revealed on Saturday.

The report also highlights interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Everton in the 29-year-old shot-stopper.

John Victor remains under contract with Botafogo through 2028, having transferred from Santos in January of the previous year.

Last season, he earned the distinction of best goalkeeper in both the Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores — titles Botafogo secured in both competitions.

West Ham’s current roster already features two Brazilian players: midfielder Lucas Paqueta and winger Luis Guilherme.

MENAFN03082025000045017169ID1109877841

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search