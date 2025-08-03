403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweden’s PM calls on EU to halt trade relations with Israel
(MENAFN) Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has urged the European Union to suspend its trade relations with Israel and intensify economic measures in response to the worsening crisis in Gaza.
Kristersson made the appeal on Thursday, calling on the EU to "freeze the trade component of the association agreement and increase economic pressure on Israel," citing what he described as the "utterly deplorable" conditions in Gaza. His comments were shared in a post on X.
He further called on Israeli authorities to grant full and unrestricted access for humanitarian assistance to reach the enclave.
"Israel is not fulfilling its most basic obligations and agreed-upon commitments regarding humanitarian aid," Kristersson stated. He also demanded the “immediate” and “unconditional” release of all hostages.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has continued its genocide on Gaza, rejecting global calls for a ceasefire. The campaign has resulted in the deaths of over 60,200 Palestinians, the majority of whom are reported to be women and children. Widespread destruction and severe shortages of food and essential supplies have pushed the region into a humanitarian catastrophe.
Earlier this week, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused the Israeli government of committing acts of genocide in Gaza. Their joint statement pointed to what they described as the deliberate breakdown of Palestinian society and the systematic dismantling of the territory’s healthcare infrastructure.
Kristersson made the appeal on Thursday, calling on the EU to "freeze the trade component of the association agreement and increase economic pressure on Israel," citing what he described as the "utterly deplorable" conditions in Gaza. His comments were shared in a post on X.
He further called on Israeli authorities to grant full and unrestricted access for humanitarian assistance to reach the enclave.
"Israel is not fulfilling its most basic obligations and agreed-upon commitments regarding humanitarian aid," Kristersson stated. He also demanded the “immediate” and “unconditional” release of all hostages.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has continued its genocide on Gaza, rejecting global calls for a ceasefire. The campaign has resulted in the deaths of over 60,200 Palestinians, the majority of whom are reported to be women and children. Widespread destruction and severe shortages of food and essential supplies have pushed the region into a humanitarian catastrophe.
Earlier this week, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused the Israeli government of committing acts of genocide in Gaza. Their joint statement pointed to what they described as the deliberate breakdown of Palestinian society and the systematic dismantling of the territory’s healthcare infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment