Two Afghan Asylum Seekers Charged In UK Over 12-Year-Old Girl's Assault
British media have reported that two Afghan asylum seekers have been arrested and formally charged in the U.K. for the alleged rape, strangulation, and abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
According to The Daily Mail, the two men were pursued by police on Tuesday, July 22, after the assault was reported. One suspect was arrested on Thursday and the other on Saturday.
The main suspect, identified as 23-year-old Ahmad Malakhil, has been charged with two counts of rape against the young girl.
The second suspect, 23-year-old Mohammad Kabir, was arrested on allegations of assisting in the rape, as well as for strangling and abducting the child. The victim is now receiving specialist care.
Warwickshire Police confirmed that Malakhil, who reportedly crossed the English Channel in a small boat, was arrested four days after the attack and appeared in court the following day. He remains in custody until his next hearing on August 26 at Warwick Crown Court.
Kabir, arrested earlier, has also been charged with complicity in the attack and remains in custody until the same court date. CCTV footage obtained by The Daily Mail allegedly shows Malakhil walking with the girl about half an hour before the assault.
The case has reignited debate over the U.K.'s immigration policies. Sources told The Mail on Sunday that police initially withheld details of the suspects' asylum status to avoid“social tensions,” a move that sparked criticism from locals accusing authorities of“covering up” crucial information.
Police defended their approach, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation, but the revelation that both suspects lived in asylum housing managed by Serco-a company holding a £1.9 billion government contract-has intensified scrutiny. The case now stands at the intersection of crime, immigration policy, and public trust in law enforcement.Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment