British media have reported that two Afghan asylum seekers have been arrested and formally charged in the U.K. for the alleged rape, strangulation, and abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

According to The Daily Mail, the two men were pursued by police on Tuesday, July 22, after the assault was reported. One suspect was arrested on Thursday and the other on Saturday.

The main suspect, identified as 23-year-old Ahmad Malakhil, has been charged with two counts of rape against the young girl.

The second suspect, 23-year-old Mohammad Kabir, was arrested on allegations of assisting in the rape, as well as for strangling and abducting the child. The victim is now receiving specialist care.

Warwickshire Police confirmed that Malakhil, who reportedly crossed the English Channel in a small boat, was arrested four days after the attack and appeared in court the following day. He remains in custody until his next hearing on August 26 at Warwick Crown Court.

Kabir, arrested earlier, has also been charged with complicity in the attack and remains in custody until the same court date. CCTV footage obtained by The Daily Mail allegedly shows Malakhil walking with the girl about half an hour before the assault.

The case has reignited debate over the U.K.'s immigration policies. Sources told The Mail on Sunday that police initially withheld details of the suspects' asylum status to avoid“social tensions,” a move that sparked criticism from locals accusing authorities of“covering up” crucial information.

Police defended their approach, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation, but the revelation that both suspects lived in asylum housing managed by Serco-a company holding a £1.9 billion government contract-has intensified scrutiny. The case now stands at the intersection of crime, immigration policy, and public trust in law enforcement.

