Commercial Bank Marks 20 Years Of Sadara CB Premium

Doha: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions, is celebrating 20 years of Sadara CB Premium.

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of Sadara CB Premium – a journey defined by lasting partnerships and shared milestones.

For the past two decades, Commercial Bank has had the privilege of standing beside its customers through life's defining moments: from landing their first job to launching their own business, getting married, buying their first home, investing in their children's futures, and turning their ambitions into achievements.

Throughout this journey, the Bank has remained dedicated to providing their exclusive clientele of high-net-worth individuals with personalised banking services, sophisticated wealth management solutions, and unparalleled customer experiences.

Today, Commercial Bank continues to serve its customers across four state-of-the-art Premium Lounges in Qatar, reflecting its commitment to excellence and convenience.

In honour of this remarkable milestone, Commercial Bank is launching a curated selection of exclusive offers across lifestyle, dining, and other premium categories to express gratitude for the trust and loyalty of its Sadara Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders.

This initiative reaffirms the Bank's dedication to delivering exceptional experiences that align with customers' aspirations and daily pursuits and elevate their overall lifestyle.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking of Commercial Bank, said:“This year signifies a monumental moment in Commercial Bank's legacy, 20 years of Sadara CB Premium.

We are proud to have been by our customers' side for all these years, guiding them to meet their financial goals and elevating their experiences in every way possible.

Through bespoke offers and personalised offers, we create more value that extends beyond the traditional boundaries of banking.

As we move forward, we are more determined than ever to grow together, driving Qatar to even greater heights of success and setting new benchmarks of banking excellence.”

Reham Sabri, AGM and Senior Director of Premium Banking of Commercial Bank, said:“For two decades, Commercial Bank has stood at the forefront in Qatar's financial landscape – driving innovation, insight, and consumer-centric solutions. Our journey has been marked by numerous industry recognitions, but reaching the 20-year milestone definitely stands out as our most significant achievement yet. Our strategy remains future-focused as we work relentlessly on empowering our community and proving that everything is truly possible with the right financial partner by your side.”