Daam, QSC Launch 'Shaping The Future Of Innovation' Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Behavioral Healthcare Center (Daam), member of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, in collaboration with the Qatar Scientific Club (QSC), organized a training program titled“Shaping the Future of Innovation” targeting the age group of 14 to 19 years.

The initiative is part of the center's efforts to promote behavioral health among youth and empower them to utilize future tools, particularly artificial intelligence applications, in serving their societal causes.

The program provided an interactive platform that combined technical knowledge with behavioral awareness by training participants to design youth-led digital awareness initiatives using AI tools to produce meaningful visual and interactive content.

The activities included a series of interactive training workshops supervised by specialists in artificial intelligence and digital design. Participants learned mechanisms for designing digital awareness presentations and platforms, and how to use modern technologies to build impactful awareness messages.

Director of Community Awareness at Daam, Jawaher Abu Alfain, stated that the“Shaping the Future of Innovation” program reflects the center's commitment to offering innovative programs that give youth space for expression and creativity, enabling them to harness modern technology in addressing behavioral issues that matter to them and contribute to positive societal change.

The Behavioral Healthcare Center affirms that the“Shaping the Future of Innovation” initiative represents a qualitative leap in integrating digital transformation with behavioral awareness messaging, as part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at building a conscious and proactive digital generation capable of leveraging technology to serve community causes and achieve a positive and sustainable impact.