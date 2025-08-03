Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai Welcomes the Second Largest Lemurian Seed Crystal in the World


2025-08-03 02:34:42
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UA– – Aug 2025 — R.Evolution is proud to announce the arrival of the Lemurian Seed Cry—tals — over 1.5 tonnes of pure, ancient energy which will be incorporated into the groundbreaking Eywa development. These extraordinary crystals will be positioned at the apex of the’project’s central architectural feature, the Tree of Life, a symbolic crystal pyramid that forms the heart of the design.
This remarkable crystal is the second-largest Lemurian Seed Crystal in the world. Its presence is expected to infuse the space with a powerful energy capable of elevating overall experience of the project, supporting longevity, and promoting happiness for residents and visitors alike, blending architectural innovation with spiritual significance.
Lemurian Seed Quartz is renowned not merely for its visual appeal but for its reputed ability to carry the wisdom and energy of an ancient civilization that lived in harmony with nature. The crystals are widely used to enhance intuition, raise energetic vibrations, and facilitate deep reconnection with one’s inner self. They are instrumental in amplifying the energy of spaces, supporting emotional balance, mental clarity and fostering spiritual well-being.

Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution, shared:“This crystal’isn’t just a stunning design el—men’ — it’s a powerful tool for personal transformation. We believe that Lemurian Seed Crystals have the ability to materialize dreams and goals, providing clarity and insight to those who seek guidance. Positioned at the top of the crystal pyramid in Eywa, the Tree of Life, this extraordinary stone will serve as a beacon of positive energy for residents and visitors alike. Crystals like these help clear the mind, inspire positive thinking, and offer answers to pressing questions in both personal and professional life. Our goal is to create a space where people can connect deeply with their inner wisdom and unlock their fullest ”otential.”
Crystals play a central role in the Eywa project, emphasizing the importance of creating conscious, supportive environments that nurture well-being and spiritual growth. The development aims to transcend traditional architecture by fostering spaces that do more than shelter — they heal, realign, and inspire.
R.Evolution remains committed to designing with intention, creating homes and environments that promote holistic wellness. The inclusion of the Lemurian Seed Crystal underscores the company’s dedication to spiritual and emotional enrichment through innovative design.

In celebration of this milestone, R.Evolution invites the public to participate in naming the centerpiece crystal. To enter, share your creative name suggestions for the crystal through Ey’a’s official social media channels. Feel free to submit multiple entries, and we encourage you to include a brief explanation or inspiration behind each name to help us understand your vision. One lucky winner will receive AED 10,000. Entries are open until August 5, and the winning name will be announced by Alex Zagrebelny on August 7 via ’ywa’s official Instagram channel.
In line with the project’s vision, R.Evolution is also organizing visits to the si’e’s dedicated Crystal House, a space where the crystals and semi-precious stones are energetically cleansed and charged before being integrated into the structure. This environment is designed to amplify energy and facilitate personal and collective manifestation, offering a unique opportunity for individuals to connect with the power of these extraordinary stones.

