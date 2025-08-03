403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO Helps Transporting Medical Supplies to Gaza
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza revealed on Saturday that a fleet of trucks transporting essential medications and healthcare materials is expected to enter the Gaza Strip, with assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO).
According to an official statement, the ministry clarified that the delivery consists solely of "medical supplies" and does not contain any food assistance.
“These supplies are of extreme importance and urgently required to continue life-saving treatment for patients and the injured,” the statement emphasized, underlining the critical need for these items.
Despite mounting global appeals for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has sustained a devastating campaign against Gaza since "Oct. 7, 2023," resulting in the deaths of over "60,000 Palestinians," a majority of whom are "women and children."
The continuous bombardment, severe restrictions on aid, and inefficient aid distribution mechanisms have shattered the territory, decimated its healthcare infrastructure, and caused widespread "deaths by starvation."
The ministry reported that fatalities due to "starvation" have reached "162," including "92 children," reflecting the dire humanitarian conditions in the besieged enclave.
In a notable development last "November," the International Criminal Court issued arrest orders for Israeli Prime Minister "Benjamin Netanyahu" and his former Defense Minister "Yoav Gallant," accusing them of "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed in Gaza.
According to an official statement, the ministry clarified that the delivery consists solely of "medical supplies" and does not contain any food assistance.
“These supplies are of extreme importance and urgently required to continue life-saving treatment for patients and the injured,” the statement emphasized, underlining the critical need for these items.
Despite mounting global appeals for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has sustained a devastating campaign against Gaza since "Oct. 7, 2023," resulting in the deaths of over "60,000 Palestinians," a majority of whom are "women and children."
The continuous bombardment, severe restrictions on aid, and inefficient aid distribution mechanisms have shattered the territory, decimated its healthcare infrastructure, and caused widespread "deaths by starvation."
The ministry reported that fatalities due to "starvation" have reached "162," including "92 children," reflecting the dire humanitarian conditions in the besieged enclave.
In a notable development last "November," the International Criminal Court issued arrest orders for Israeli Prime Minister "Benjamin Netanyahu" and his former Defense Minister "Yoav Gallant," accusing them of "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment