Fpis Offload Rs 17,741 Crore In July, Trend May Reverse After Trade Tensions Wane
FPIs made a total outflow of Rs 17,741 crore last month, marking a shift after three consecutive months of inflows during April, May, and June, according to data released by NSDL.
May saw the highest FPI inflows so far in 2025, while January witnessed the largest sell-off, with net selling of Rs 78,027 crore worth of outflows.
“FPIs sold equity worth Rs 31,988 crores through the exchanges in July. This selling takes the total sale figure for 2025 to Rs 13,1876 crores. However, the FPI strategy of buying equity through the primary market also continued in July, with a monthly buying figure of Rs 14,247 crores," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
The total investment of FPIs through the primary market in 2025 till date reached Rs 36,235 crores. This is a steady trend reflecting the FPI preference for fair valuations, Vijayakumar added.
Last week, US President Donald Trump gave Russia a 10-12 day deadline to end the war in Ukraine, failing which could result in additional sanctions and secondary tariffs on countries that trade with Russia, pushing oil prices higher. This move has impacted market sentiments in the short-term, Vijayakumar said.
"The sharp appreciation in the dollar index to 100 is a headwind, which can impact FPI inflows in the near term. Market perception suggests that following the initial chaos, a deal will be reached between India and the U.S. after the next round of negotiations. A steady trend of FPI flows will emerge after the dust settles," Vijayakumar added.
"FPI selling in information technology (IT) stocks pushed down the IT index, and the uncertainty relating to pharmaceuticals impacted the pharma index, too, despite the good results from many companies in the sector," he added.
