Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
6.0-Magnitude Quake Hits 166 Km SSE Of Vilyuchinsk, Russia -- USGS


2025-08-03 02:10:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 166 km SSE of Vilyuchinsk, Russia at 1414 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 20.5 km, was initially determined to be at 51.61 degrees north latitude and 159.55 degrees east longitude.

MENAFN03082025000063011010ID1109877643

