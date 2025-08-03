Qatar Advances Accessibility Through Inclusive Infrastructure, Technology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has made significant strides in creating an inclusive environment through its commitment to accessible infrastructure and public services. From advanced transport systems to urban planning and digital tools, the country is increasingly catering to people of all abilities.

“Qatar has transformed public spaces to be inclusive and accessible to all. This shift demonstrates the country's commitment to building socially sustainable communities through thoughtful urban planning, bringing people together and supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030,” GCO pointed out it in a recent post on its official X account sharing a video.

It is pertinent to mention here that all stations of the Doha Metro have been designed with accessibility in mind, offering wheelchair-friendly features such as level boarding platforms, tactile pathways, dedicated spaces, and designated family zones. The Lusail Tram also mirrors this commitment, ensuring barrier-free access across its network to accommodate individuals with reduced mobility.

Public transport provider Mowasalat (Karwa) operates a fleet of low-floor buses equipped with wheelchair ramps and designated spaces. Additionally, accessible taxis, minibuses, and specialized shuttle services were prominently deployed during major events like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, connecting fans and residents to stadiums and key transport hubs.

Launched in 2018, the Pedestrian Crossings Master Plan has transformed mobility in central Doha with over 50 new pedestrian-friendly sites. These include bridges, underpasses, dropped kerbs, and widened walkways, addressing the challenges of a car-dominated urban environment. The Lusail Expressway has also introduced 6.5 kilometers of separated pedestrian and cycling paths, enhancing safety and accessibility.

Qatar's E-Accessibility Policy ensures that public ICT services-such as government websites, kiosks, ATMs, and terminals-are usable by all. Features like high-contrast interfaces, braille keypads, ramps, and automatic door sensors support this effort. Innovative tools such as the“Bu Hamad” sign-language app and the“Lazarillo” navigation app aid people with hearing and visual impairments in navigating digital and physical spaces independently.

The Qatar Foundation's“Ability Friendly” initiative has further enhanced inclusive engagement. Offering accessible print, braille, and audio guides to over 30 venues, the program also provides sensory rooms, adaptable facilities, trained staff, and clear transport information-critical during the World Cup and beyond.

Qatar's national planning guidelines, led by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, integrate accessibility into all major development projects. These standards ensure barrier-free entrances, accessible restrooms, signage, parking spaces, and building code compliance. Al Legtaifiya Park is one notable example, with playgrounds and fitness stations designed specifically for people with disabilities.

The Accessible Qatar mobile app and website offer crowdsourced, verified information about the accessibility of public venues. This tool enables users with disabilities to plan their visits confidently while encouraging venues to meet higher accessibility standards.

Qatar's multifaceted approach to accessibility-spanning transportation, urban planning, technology, and policy-demonstrates a growing national commitment to inclusion. With continued investment and collaboration, the country aims to set a regional benchmark for accessible living.