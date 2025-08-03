Massive IDF Assault: Hamas Commander Salah Al-Din Za'ara Killed, 130 Sites Hit In Gaza

A key Hamas terror leader was killed in a powerful Israeli airstrike last week. Israel said it also hit over 130 Hamas targets in Gaza, uncovering tunnels and arresting terrorists during major ground operations.

The IDF confirmed it eliminated Salah a-Din Zaara, deputy commander of Hamxs's Sheikh Radwan (al-Furqan) Battalion, in a July 24 airstrike. Zaara had directed multiple attacks on Israeli forces and once led the battalion's combat support unit the weekend, the Israeli Air... twitter/7iXmkxj0sm

- Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 2, 2025

Who was Salah al-Din Za'ara?

Salah al-Din Za'ara was the deputy commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion, a unit within the Hamas terror group. He earlier worked as the head of the group's combat support team. Za'ara helped plan many deadly attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers.

On July 24, 2025, an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza killed Za'ara. This strike was based on intelligence from Israel's Shin Bet and the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

What did the Israeli forces do?

Over the weekend, Israel's military (IDF) launched major attacks in northern, central, and southern Gaza. These strikes targeted:



Hamas tunnel shafts

Rocket storage buildings Hamas fighters moving toward Israeli soldiers

Israeli tanks and air units worked together, and ground troops helped locate hidden Hamas fighters.

Key attacks and arrests

In central Gaza, the 401st Brigade saw four Hamas operatives moving close to IDF troops. An airstrike killed them before they could attack.

In northern Gaza, troops from the Nahal Brigade found and destroyed tunnel shafts. In southern Gaza, forces from the 143rd and 36th Divisions destroyed buildings and tunnels used by Hamas to store rockets and weapons.

What happened in Beit Hanoun?

During a Saturday operation in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza, Israeli forces spotted Hamas members coming out of a tunnel shaft. One terrorist was killed, and others surrendered.

When questioned, the captured terrorists admitted they were trying to flee. They also gave away the location of a secret weapons site. Israeli troops seized:



Bulletproof vests

Cartridges and grenades

Guns and rifles Food, water, and hygiene kits for long tunnel stays

Why are these operations important?

Israeli commanders said their goal is to weaken Hamas's ability to fight. The IDF is working to find and destroy tunnel systems hidden under homes and city areas. These tunnels are often used by Hamas to move weapons and launch surprise attacks.

The recent strikes show that Israel is combining intelligence, air power, and ground action to reduce the threat from Hamas.