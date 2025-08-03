5 Strange WWE Summerslam 2025 Decisions That Left Fans Disappointed And Confused After Day 1

SummerSlam 2025 had great moments, but it also dropped the ball in surprising ways. Here's what went wrong.

Gunther is not Brock Lesnar. He didn't need to bleed to look vulnerable. The Ring General had already dominated his opponent and looked like a powerhouse. The moment he appeared from under the announce table looking busted open, the tone of the match shifted completely. Instead of enhancing the drama, the blood felt out of place.

This wasn't WrestleMania 31. Gunther didn't need to be“humanized” with blood to make his loss believable. He could've simply lost after a brutal fight, without this unnecessary visual. For a man who prides himself on toughness and technical skill, this felt like WWE pushing too hard.

Everyone knew Rollins would make his move. But how it happened felt strange. Seth walked out slowly on crutches, revealing that he wasn't injured. While that got a reaction, it took too long. A surprise sprint to the ring would've been way more effective.

Instead, Rollins gave Punk time to recover. That killed the urgency and drama of the cash-in. The segment lost impact simply because of timing and execution. It didn't feel like a shocking betrayal, it felt like a skit rehearsed too many times.

Kross has now lost twice to Sami Zayn in high-stakes matches. His entire angle revolved around unlocking a darker side of Zayn. But even after teasing a change, Sami stuck to his usual style and still beat him.

Now what? Kross walks away without achieving his goal or winning the match. If the story was about turning Zayn heel, it clearly isn't working. And if it was about pushing Kross, then two straight pay-per-view losses have done the opposite. He now feels like just another filler villain with no clear future.

The return of Roman Reigns was the big draw. Fans expected him to get the decisive pin and return as the dominant force he once was. But instead, it was Jey Uso who got the win.

That's not necessarily bad, but it's confusing. Reigns hasn't looked his usual self since coming back. And now, instead of building him up strong for a future title program, WWE gave Jey the win. It raises questions about whether Roman is being protected or quietly phased down the pecking order.

Jade Cargill winning Queen of the Ring was a big deal. It built real momentum ahead of her match against Tiffany Stratton. But she fell flat. Even after hitting her signature Jaded move, she didn't get the pin and then lost clean.

There was no interference, no fluke. Just a straight loss. And now Jade has no obvious path to a rematch. It's hard not to feel like this defeat stalled her push. For someone WWE seemed high on, this was a baffling way to treat her biggest match to date.