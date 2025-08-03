Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Walnuts Among Omega-3 Foods Linked to Brain Development Benefits in Children and Adolescents

Walnuts Among Omega-3 Foods Linked to Brain Development Benefits in Children and Adolescents


2025-08-03 01:23:11
(MENAFN- EmailWire) ISTANBUL, Türkiye – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Two new studies add to growing evidence that a mother’s diet during pregnancy has lasting implications for her child’s brain development and decision-making skills- extending well beyond infancy into the teen years.

In a population-based cohort study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that higher maternal consumption of nuts and seafood during pregnancy was associated with improved neuropsychological function in children from ages 4 to 15.1 A complementary study published in European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry reported that maternal intake of nuts and fish was linked to reduced risky decision-making behaviors in children at age 11.2

The study evaluated a sample of more than 1,700 mother-child pairs from four Spanish regions was analyzed. Maternal diet was analyzed using a food frequency questionnaire, while the children's neuropsychological function was assessed through standardized tests measuring reaction time and variability (attention), working memory, and fluid intelligence.

While neither study focused exclusively on walnuts, both contribute to the broader evidence supporting the role of including nutrient-dense foods, such as nuts, as part of a healthy prenatal diet.

Key takeaways:
· Children whose mothers consumed more nuts and seafood during pregnancy scored higher on measures of attention, working memory, and executive function throughout childhood and adolescence.
· These children were also less likely to make impulsive, high-risk decisions in early adolescence.
· Omega-3 fatty acids- abundant in walnuts and fatty fish- were identified as a key nutrient associated with these benefits. Walnuts are the only tree nut that is an excellent source of the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid ALA (2.7 grams/ounce).

References:
1. Pinar-Martí A, Ayala-Aldana N, Ruiz-Rivera M, Lertxundi N, Subiza-Pérez M, González-Safont L, Vioque J, Riaño-Galán I, Rodríguez-Dehli C, Iglesias-Vázquez L, Arija V, Fernández-Barrés S, Romaguera D, Pascual-Rubio V, Fabregat-Sanjuan A, Healy D, Basagaña X, Vrijheid M, Guxens M, Foraster M, Julvez J. Maternal prenatal nut and seafood consumption and child neuropsychological function from 4 to 15 years of age: a population-based cohort study. Am J Clin Nutr. 2025 May 5:S0002-9165(25)00249-7. doi: 10.1016/j.ajcnut.2025.04.032. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 40334748.
2. Rivera MR, Pinar-Martí A, Babarro I, Ibarluzea J, Vioque J, Llop S, Fernández-Somoano A, Tardón A, Pascual-Rubio V, Fabregat-Sanjuan A, Fernández-Barrés S, Romaguera D, Guxens M, Julvez J. Maternal nut and fish consumption during pregnancy and child risky decision-making at 11 years old. Eur Child Adolesc Psychiatry. 2025 Jun 10. doi: 10.1007/s00787-025-02750-5. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 40493090.



This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™

MENAFN03082025003267001793ID1109877544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search