Musk Offers Millions to Pro-Trump Political Groups
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and once-close associate of U.S. President Donald Trump, provided $15 million to political efforts backing Trump and key Republican super PACs at the end of June, according to a report from a news outlet.
Documents filed with the Federal Election Commission and made public on Thursday reveal that Musk donated $5 million to Trump’s super PAC, "MAGA Inc.", and an additional $5 million each to the "Congressional Leadership Fund" and the "Senate Leadership Fund" on June 27.
These three PACs are major financial supporters of Republican efforts in both the House and Senate, as well as Trump’s broader political campaign.
Just days later, Musk disclosed plans to establish his own political organization.
Musk's contribution of $5 million to the Trump-affiliated PAC "MAGA Inc." came shortly after he had criticized Trump online regarding political differences and personal remarks.
Although some of Musk’s posts were later removed, he resumed his critiques in July — notably focusing on the Trump administration’s hesitance to release documents tied to convicted sex offender "Jeffrey Epstein."
Neither the "Senate Leadership Fund" nor Musk responded immediately to inquiries for comments, and the "Congressional Leadership Fund" refused to comment on its financial supporters.
